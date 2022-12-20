This smokeless fire pit upgrades your outdoor space at low of $80 (Save $120), today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Farenheit Flare 13.5-inch Smokeless Fire Pit for $79.99 shipped. Down from a $200 list price, we last saw this model being offered for $130 a few weeks ago and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of smoke hitting you in the face when gathering around the fire pit with friends and family, then it’s time to upgrade your setup. The Farenheit Flare is designed with a method of cleaner burning which helps reduce the amount of smoke produced by the fire pit. Having recently upgraded to a smokless fire pit myself, it’s something that I absolutely love. Now, my family and friends can gather around the fire pit and roast marshmallows and stay warm without playing musical seats to avoid getting smoke in the face. It also only weighs 10.2 pounds which makes it easy to bring this fire pit along for the ride when going camping or visiting friends. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the smokeless design of today’s lead deal, then we recommend picking up this fire bowl for $70 at Amazon. Being powered by propane instead of wood, you won’t have to worry about keeping fresh logs on the fire, making it a solid choice for those who are after a maintenance-free heating solution.

Don’t forget to further upgrade your outdoor setup with Govee’s Wi-Fi string LED light kit that’s currently on sale for a new all-time low. Discounted to $20 from its normal $40 going rate, this 50% discount beats the Cyber Monday price that we saw a few weeks ago.

Farenheit Flare 13.5-inch Smokeless Fire Pit features:

The Farenheit Flare is great for the backyard or for your outdoor adventures. This easy to transport fire pit will add warmth and atmosphere. Designed to reduce smoke so you can cozy up and enjoy yourself. Weighing only 10.2 lbs. and being able to nest the base inside the top, this fire pit is ideal for taking with you on your outdoor adventures. Constructed of stainless steel, the fire pit is strong, durable and rust resistant.

