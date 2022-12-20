Fossil’s new Carlie Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatches see first discounts from $180 (Reg. $229+)

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Carlie Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch for $179.55 shipped in several styles when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $229, you’re looking at the very first price cut since launching earlier in the year with $49 in savings stacking up to deliver a new all-time low. Sporting a circular screen design, the Fossil Carlie takes on a different approach thanks to an e-ink panel that steps in over your usual color display. That lets it deliver on the hybrid naming scheme, pairing a traditional watch mechanism with the added smart features for showing off notifications and fitness metrics. Which speaking off, the Gen 6 smartwatch can monitor everything from workouts and heart rate to wellness, sleep, and SpO2. We just recently reviewed the Wellness edition of the latest Fossil wearable over at 9to5Google, too.

Included in the sale are several different styles of Fossil’s latest smartwatch. All starting at $180, the highest price you’d pay across the lineup is $189 which is down from $249 on some of the more premium styles. You’ll find everything from the slick gold look noted above to more rugged offerings with metal link bands and more all at the best prices yet.

That very first discount on the new Fossil Carlie is then joined by a rare chance to save on Apple Watch Ultra. Going on sale for one of the very first times still since launching earlier in the fall, Apple’s flagship wearable joins in on the savings alongside the Samsung offerings thanks to a $50 discount across all three styles. Delivering the second-best discounts in the process, pricing now starts at $749.

Fossil Carlie Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatches are compatible with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. Improved power, more reliable connection and up to 4x range with Bluetooth 5. Track your activities with auto workout detection; monitor overall health and wellness with sleep tracking, upgraded heart rate sensor and SpO2 (blood oxygen). 3 ATM water resistance is perfect for all your activities.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!