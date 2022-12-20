Insignia’s 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand delivers 15W to iPhone 14 with first sale at $90

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Insignia 3-in-1 15W MagSafe Charging Station for $89.99 shipped. Normally $140 at Best Buy, today’s deal saves $50 and marks the first discount that we’ve tracked all-time. This 3-in-1 charging setup is perfect for upgrading your nightstand or desk this holiday season. The MagSafe stand portion delivers up to 15W to your iPhone, making it ideal for powering even the latest iPhone 14 series. Then, there’s a 5W Apple Watch puck and 5W AirPods pad to charge your entire Apple kit at one time. So, if you’re looking for a way to power your phone, AirPods, and Apple Watch with a single wall plug, then this is a solid choice all around. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, consider picking up ESR’s HaloLock 3-in-1 7.5W MagSafe Wireless Charger with CryoBoost while it’s available for $56.50 once you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t pack 15W of charging ability, but the 7.5W MagSafe puck can be detached, making it even more versatile.

Speaking of AirPods, did you see that the latest from Apple is on sale for $200 right now? Down $49 from its normal going rate, you’ll find that AirPods Pro 2 deliver all-new features and functions and can actually still arrive before Christmas in many areas. Then, swing by our Apple guide for all the other ways you can save on upgrading your mobile setup as we head into 2023.

Insignia 3-in-1 15W MagSafe Charging Stand features:

Get some rest knowing your most used electronics are charging all at once with the Insignia 22.5W Wireless Charging Stand with MagSafe for iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, AirPods Pro (2nd generation). Simply snap your iPhone and Apple Watch on the stand and your AirPods or other compatible device on the below charging pad and let your devices charge simultaneously. A Turbo+ fan keeps your iPhone cool, speeding up its charge so it’s ready to go sooner. This stand is also adjustable, allowing you to tilt the fan to a desired angle for optimal viewing and cooling. Cut back on the cables and adapters with a charging stand that effortlessly charges your essentials all in one place.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!