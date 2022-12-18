Here’s your last chance to score AirPods Pro 2 before Christmas with $49 discount to $200

Christmas is just under a week away now, and Amazon is rolling out one more chance to score one of the holiday season’s most popular gifts on sale ahead of time. Right now, Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 have returned to the all-time low courtesy of the retailer, now sitting at $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $249, this is still only the third time it has ever sold for this price, a match of the all-time low from Black Friday, and a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest. Plus, it arrives with plenty of time to spare before Christmas.

Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. Head below for more info on the AirPods Pro 2 deal.

As notable as some of the new inclusions this time around are, there’s still something to be said for just how good of a value the previous-generation AirPods 2 still are. These are a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game, even if you’re missing out on the Spatial Audio support. Even so, the $100 price tag may deliver enough in the way of adding savings to be worth those trade-offs.

Now into the weekend, all of today’s best discounts are then up for grabs in our Apple guide. We’re tracking plenty of other offers across the brand’s latest stable of devices, many of which are down to all-time lows with delivery before Christmas for locking in some of those last-minute gifts.

AirPods Pro 2 features:

Active Noise Cancellation reduces unwanted background noise

Adaptive Transparency lets outside sounds in while reducing loud environmental noise

Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you

