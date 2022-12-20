Petcube smart pet cam deals up to $50 off: Base model, treat-tossing, laser toy, more from $30

The official Petcube Amazon storefront is now once again offering deep price drops on its entire lineup of smart pet cameras. Today’s deals are matching the Cyber Monday offers we tracked at the tail end of last month with shipping ahead of Christmas still live on select models. Starting with the entry-level Petcube Cam and ranging up to the treat-tossing and laser toy-equipped models, the deals start from $30 shipped and deliver up to $50 in savings. Alongside 2-way audio and night vision, all models will deliver live, real-time feeds directly to your smartphone no matter where you might be so you can always keep an eye on your furry friends and ensure they aren’t getting into trouble when you’re not home. Head below for more details and all of today’s Petcube smart pet cam holiday deals.

Petcube smart pet cam holiday deals:

If you’re looking to get some in-home surveillance going but don’t need the pet-focused solutions, take a look at the ongoing deal on the WYZE Cam v3. This model is not only still shipping in time for Christmas, but it also delivers color night vision tech, works with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and provides 1080p feeds to your smart gadgets. Better yet, it is also back down at the $30 holiday price. Get a closer look right here and swing by our smart home hub for more.

Petcube Bites 2 features:

With Petcube Bites Wi-Fi pet camera, watch your pet with 1080p full HD video, 160° ultra-wide angle view, and night vision. See up close with 4x zoom. Quick 2-minute setup – Petcube Bites 2 is the only pet camera to support 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi connections. iOS 11 and higher, Android 7.1.2 and higher are required. Treat your pet remotely – Toss treats short, medium, or long distance or schedule automatic treat dispensing via the free Petcube app. Supports a wide range of dry, crunchy dog and cat treats. 1. 5 lbs treat capacity.

