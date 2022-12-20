Samsung’s regularly $1,298 9.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar System falls to new low of $730

For a limited time, Woot is now offering the 2022 model Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2-Channel Soundbar System for $729.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $1,298, this 44% discount, or solid $568 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Here you get a soundbar compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for a true surround sound setup for your home. The surround speaker and subwoofer connect wirelessly and can even tune themselves for the specific room they’re in. Rounding out the feature set here is AirPlay 2 and Alexa built-in that will allow you to stream music and videos to your new sound system. If you have a compatible Samsung TV, you can even skip out on the HDMI connection so you can have a truly wireless experience. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget but still want to upgrade your movie-watching experience, then be sure to check out the Sony HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $198. Unlike the Samsung option above, you won’t have two additional wireless surround speakers, though you still get a wireless subwoofer. This 2.1-channel system has a total power of 320W which is also down from the 520W of the Samsung system above. HDMI ARC support is also present here for a one-cable setup with Bluetooth wireless connectivity for mobile devices also being supported.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking to jump to a projection-based system for your home theater? We’re still tracking the Optoma UHD55 4K Smart Home Theater Projector marked down to its second-best price of $1,499. Unlike some other 4K projectors on the market, the UHD55 projects 8.3 million distinct pixels at up to 3,600 lumens to fight through tougher lighting environments. You will also be able to enjoy HDR content with its support for HDR10 and HLG playback. Further enhancing this Optoma projector is the Alexa and Assistant support so you can integrate the UHD55 into your smart home system.

Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2-ch. Soundbar System features:

WIRELESS DOLBY ATMOS: Now, thanks to Samsung, enjoy a Dolby Atmos experience that doesn’t require optical cables; Immerse yourself in sound and hear sound from above and behind for a rich and unparalleled entertainment experience

TRUE 9.1.2 ch SOUND: Don’t just watch TV – fully immerse yourself in it with astonishing next level true surround sound that floods your ears; 9 channels, 1 subwoofer and 2 up-firing channels make you feel like you’re right there in the middle of every game, concert and action sequence

AIRPLAY 2 & ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask Alexa to play something by saying the title or a few lines of the song’s lyrics; You can also pair the Soundbar with a compatible iPhone or other iOS device to play music

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!