Optoma’s UHD55 4K Smart Projector returns to second-best $1,499 just in time for the holidays

Amazon is currently offering the Optoma UHD55 4K Smart Home Theater Projector for $1,499 shipped. Normally going for $1,790, this 16% discount, or solid $341 price drop marks a return to the second-best offer we’ve tracked while coming within $54 of the all-time low set back around Black Friday. You can still pickup the UHD55 before Christmas! Unlike some other 4K projectors on the market, the UHD55 projects 8.3 million distinct pixels at up to 3,600 lumens to fight through tougher lighting environments. You will also be able to enjoy HDR content with its support for HDR10 and HLG playback. Further enhancing this Optoma projector is the Alexa and Assistant support so you can integrate the UHD55 into your smart home system. Gamers will benefit here as well with support for projecting at 1080p240Hz for low latency gaming. In terms of connectivity, you’re looking at two HDMI 2.0 inputs around the back. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Mounting is one of the most important parts of any home theater setup. Make sure your new projector is set up properly with the VIVO Universal Extending Ceiling Projector Mount for $20. This mount is fully adjustable which will allow it to tilt and swivel by 15 degrees with 360 degrees of rotation being possible. There is even a telescoping height adjustment system that will distance the projector between 15 and 23 inches from the ceiling. Installation is easy with the quick-release hooks that “attach and detach by tightening and loosening mounting bolts.”

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking to just upgrade your TV instead of switching to a projector? We’re currently tracking the Hisense A6 Series 75-inch Class 4K Smart Google TV for $498, the lowest price we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. Still shipping in time for Christmas, this is a notable and relatively affordable way to score a 75-inch 4K smart TV with Variable Refresh Rate technology, Google Assistant voice command action, and Dolby vision gaming. Built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth are joined by HDR10, four HDMI inputs, and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services.

Optoma UHD55 Smart 4K UHD Home Theater Projector features:

The UHD55’s color wheel produces brilliant, cinematic color ideal for home entertainment – thanks to Optoma’s 20-year history of craftsmanship in color technology and color calibration. Enjoy vibrant color with 97% DCI-P3 in 3 color mode options – HDR, SDR & HLG.

Compatibility with the HDR10 and HLG content ensures the Optoma UHD55 renders vivid 4K UHD content. Optoma HDR tone mapping combined with Dynamic Black technology presents an optimized image with brighter whites, deeper black levels and realistic colors that jump off the screen for an immersive visual experience.

Experience smarter home entertainment with Optoma’s built-in media player and watch movies directly from your projector without the need of a laptop or PC. Simply use the Cloud-connected File Manager or copy your files to a USB multi-media stick and watch on the big screen. The UHD55 displays true 3D content from almost any source.

