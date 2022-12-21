adidas End of Year Sale takes up to 60% off thousands of styles from $8

The adidas End of Year Sale takes up to 60% off thousands of styles with pricing starting at just $8. Prices are as marked. Find deals on running shoes including the best-selling UltraBoosts, apparel, accessories, and more. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the UltraBoost DNA City Xplore Shoes that’s currently marked down to $100, which is 50% off the original rate. This style is designed for added comfort and it was designed for running outdoors or hiking with specific grooves to promote traction. Plus, the upper contains a minimum of 50% recycled content. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Essentials Fleece 3-Stripe Sweatshirt $39 (Orig. $65)
- UltraBoost DNA City Xplore Shoes $100 (Orig. $200)
- 4DFWD x Parley Running Shoes $110 (Orig. $220)
- Kaptir 2.0 Essentials Shoes $72 (Orig. $90)
- NMD_R1 V2 Running Shoes $75 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Classic Trefoil Sweatshirt $33 (Orig. $65)
- Essentials 3-Stripes Joggers $33 (Orig. $55)
- UltraBoost 5.0 DNA Shoes $95 (Orig. $190)
- Ultra 4DFWD Running Shoes $132 (Orig. $220)
- NMD_R1 Strap Shoes $75 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Holiday Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!