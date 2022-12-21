adidas End of Year Sale takes up to 60% off thousands of styles from $8

Ali Smith -
FashionAdidas
60% off from $8

The adidas End of Year Sale takes up to 60% off thousands of styles with pricing starting at just $8. Prices are as marked. Find deals on running shoes including the best-selling UltraBoosts, apparel, accessories, and more. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the UltraBoost DNA City Xplore Shoes that’s currently marked down to $100, which is 50% off the original rate. This style is designed for added comfort and it was designed for running outdoors or hiking with specific grooves to promote traction. Plus, the upper contains a minimum of 50% recycled content. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Holiday Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Adidas

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Solid 50% price drop hits Microsoft’s official tr...
Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% o...
ASUS ROG Flow X13 2-in-1 Ryzen 9 gaming laptop returns ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Journey, ProS...
Today’s best game deals: PlayStation holiday sale...
Case-Mate’s just-released retro 30W USB-C GaN Charger...
Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2022 Advent Ca...
8Bitdo’s dual Xbox gamepad charger with ambient LEDs ...
Load more...
Show More Comments