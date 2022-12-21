Amazon has the regularly $80 smart connected Rubik’s Cube down at $45, more from $16

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, GoCube (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is offering up to 60% off Rubik’s Cube and STEM cubing games. You can score the Original Smart Rubik’s Connected Cube for $44.90 shipped. Regularly $80, it has most recently sold for $60 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked in several months. Still listed as arriving before Christmas at the time of writing, you’re looking at a traditional Rubik’s Cube, but with a connected smart feature set “reinvented for the 21st century.” It links up to your phone or tablet through Bluetooth, allowing for connected learning experiences, mini-games, and the ability to “battle” with other cubes around the world. “Use the mobile application to track your electronic cube progress, get accurate stats and improve your solve time.” Head below for more deals and details.

If a traditional Rubik’s Cube is more your style, you can land one on Amazon for $15 Prime shipped. But you’ll want to quickly browse through the rest of today’s holiday GoCube sale for even more price drops on other cubing experiences and the like at up to 60% off and deals from $16.

If it’s the video games you’re after, be sure to dive into the ongoing Nintendo holiday eShop sale with Switch titles starting from $2. Our latest roundup of physical titles for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch is also a great resource for landing some titles to enjoy over the holidays as well.

Original Smart Rubik’s Connected Cube features:

SMART & CONNECTED – The known, original, iconic and classic Rubik’s Cube reinvented for the 21st century. The Rubik’s Connected cube is an innovative app-enabled cube puzzle game that connects to your phone or tablet through Bluetooth and allows you to LEARN how to solve the Rubik’s, PLAY mini-games, IMPROVE your game and BATTLE with other cubers around the world.

INTERACTIVE – The free companion application tracks your smart cube’s orientation and moves in real-time, allowing you to learn how to solve this cube puzzle and play through an interactive and engaging experience. Troubleshooting guidance included in App

