Nintendo launches new holiday game sales from $2: Mario, LEGO, Pokémon, more up to 75% off

Justin Kahn -
75% off From $2
Switch game deals LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga

We are now tracking a number of new Nintendo holiday game sales via the eShop to join the rest of the ongoing physical game deals. You still have time to land some physical Switch titles under the tree but Nintendo has also launched a series of collections of digital game sales via the eShop to load up your library ahead of the holidays. Some folks will have some time over the next few weeks and now’s a great time to shore up your Switch playlist with some new titles, first-party Mario titles, classic remakes from Square Enix, iconic Star Wars titles, and much more. The deals start from $2 and you’ll find everything waiting down below.

eShop Nintendo holiday game sale:

Nintendo Switch physical deals and more:

Once you have browsed through the Nintendo holiday game sales, be sure to dive into our coverage of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie as well. Excitement is ramping up for the what is essentially the very first proper Mario movie after two solid trailers and the actual film clip we saw during this year’s Game Awards, and you can get all of the details right here

