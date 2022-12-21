ASUS ROG Flow X13 2-in-1 Ryzen 9 gaming laptop returns to low of $999.50 (Save $200)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Flow X13 Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/GTX 1650 2-in-1 Gaming Laptop for $999.50 shipped. Down from $1,200, this $200 price drop marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before at Amazon. Designed to be a versatile laptop to handle anything you need on-the-go, you’ll find that the ASUS X13 packs a 2-in-1 form-factor for added ability when away from the desk. This means it can function like a normal laptop, but also in tent mode (which is great for movie watching) or all the way folded over like a tablet. Packing a Ryzen 9 5900HS processor and GTX 1650 graphics card, this laptop also features a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD and 16GB of DDR4 memory. You’ll also find that the laptop supports the XG mobile eGPU and docking stations through Thunderbolt so you can add extra power to the laptop should the need arise. Keep reading for more.

ASUS ROG Flow X13 Laptop features:

Fast. Fluid. Flexible. Our first 13” gaming device embodies versatility, changing form freely on a slick 360° hinge. Textured lines across the chassis strengthen its structure and add grip for easy carrying. The low profile design slips easily into crowded bags, leaving more room for your favorite gaming gear. Do more on the go with up to the latest Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU and GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.

