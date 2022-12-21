Save $450 on Apple’s elevated M1 MacBook Air 1TB at low of $1,199, plus more from $799

B&H is now offering Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook 1TB/16GB for $1,199 shipped. Before Christmas delivery options are also available. Normally fetching $1,649, you’re looking at $450 in savings alongside a match of the all-time low. We’ve only seen it hit the price once before, and that was back over a clearance sale on Black Friday. Amazon also offers the entry-level model for $799, down from $999.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB or more of storage and at least 8GB of RAM. So if you’re looking to put some macOS action under the tree come Christmas, this is your best bet. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

If you’re looking for more insight on why the M1 MacBook Air is worth considering over its newer M2 counterpart, we took a more in-depth look at how the two stack up over on 9to5Mac. Despite all of the love and fanfare around the newer version, our main takeaway was just how compelling the M1 MacBook Air still is for most users, especially those who want a more affordable package that’s even more portable than its predecessor. Especially at $300 below the M2 model.

All of this week’s other best Apple discounts are now going live now that we’re halfway through the week. We have a fresh batch of offers on Apple’s latest releases now up for grabs, most of which will ship and deliver by Christmas for making sure you have time to wrap them up under the tree.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

