Canon’s PIXMA All-in-One Wireless Printer now arrives this week at 50% off, now $60 shipped

If you’re anything like me you hate printers, despite them still being a necessary evil just when you think you would never need one again. Well Amazon is now offering a relatively affordable solution by way of this deal on the Canon PIXMA TR4720 All-in-One Wireless Printer on sale for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $120 and currently matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day, this is up to 50% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Not only will this likely only be around for today, but it is still shipping in time for the big day this weekend. This is an all-in-one inkjet printer that supports mobile printing (Canon Print Service for Android, AirPrint, and more), a paper tray that holds up to 100 sheets, and borderless photo printing, as well as the usual scanning action. More details below.

While not quite as feature-rich or shipping in time for the holiday weekend, you could save a touch more with the Canon PIXMA TS202 Inkjet Photo Printer. Or forget the printer all together, and land this Dymo Letratag Personal Hand-Held Label Maker for $35 to organize your life.

A far more versatile and useful piece of tech you can score on sale right now is Apple’s elevated M1 MacBook Air. The 1TB variant is now $450 off the going rate – one of the best prices we have ever tracked – with a 13-inch Retina display, Apple Silicon under the hood, Wi-Fi 6, and all of the details you’ll need on this offer are waiting right here. Swing by our Apple deal hub for even more.

Canon PIXMA TR4720 AiO Wireless Printer features:

For all your work or home printing needs, the PIXMA TR4720 Wireless* All-in-One Printer has you covered. Enjoy simple setup through the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY Ap** and an easy to install 2-Cartridge hybrid ink system and front loading 100-sheet paper tray. Big on performance, the PIXMA TR4720 is equipped with Auto 2-Sided Printing, an Auto Document Feeder for multi-page scanning, and built-in Fax functionality.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!