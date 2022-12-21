Garmin Captain America Legacy Hero Series smartwatch falls to new low of $230 (Save $170)

Amazon is offering the Garmin Legacy Hero Series Captain America Smartwatch for $229.99 shipped. Down from $400, this $170 price drop marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This unique smartwatch is a special edition model from Garmin that’s part of its Legacy Hero lineup. Inspired by Captain America, you’ll find a midnight blue, silver, and brown leather styling here alongside a brushed stainless steel bezel that’s modeled after Captain America’s vibranium shield. Of course, it’s a traditional smartwatch with things like fitness and wellness tracking, notifications, Garmin Pay, and more. With up to seven days of battery life in smartwatch mode, this is a great choice for your daily wearable. Keep reading for more.

Keep your new smartwatch charged in style by picking up the EZCO Charger Stand for $14 at Amazon. Designed to hold your Legacy Hero Series smartwatch at an angle, this will make it simple to both set down and pick up your wearable ensuring that it’s fully charged whenever you need it.

Looking for something more premium? Well, consider picking up the Apple Watch Ultra that’s on sale for the second-best price that we’ve tracked. Now $50 off, you’ll spend $749 on Apple’s most premium smartwatch in years. Then, swing by our fitness tracker guide for other great ways to save on your 2023 workout goals.

Garmin Legacy Hero Series Captain America Smartwatch features:

The design features the First Avenger’s shield and photon-carved bezel texture details, inspired by the First Avenger’s vibranium shield. The case back of the watch is emblazoned with Captain America’s famous boast, “I can do this all day.” The premium tactical leather band has a textured nubuck leather interior, modeled after Steve Rogers’ vintage 1940s military gear. The midnight blue silicone band is included in the box..

