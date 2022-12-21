HomePod mini in all five colors hits $80 low alongside $60 cert. refurb sale (Reg. $99)

Best Buy is now discounting all five colors of Apple’s HomePod mini for $79.99 shipped. Down from the usual $99 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $19 in savings while matching the best price of the year. It’s only the second time we’ve seen it hit this price in 2022, as well. Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route can score an even more affordable offer at $59.99 courtesy of eBay, which includes a 2-year warranty.

Arriving with the fabric-covered design in the recently refreshed colorway, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, and Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff from an iPhone 14. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

When it comes to smart speakers, the featured discount is as affordable as it gets for those invested in the Siri side of things. But if you’re looking to try out what Amazon has in-store for smart home control, you can currently score the latest Echo Dot for $28 right now. You won’t get many of the more unique features noted above, but this will let you listen to Apple Music and control lights for less.

All of this week’s other best Apple discounts are now going live now that we’re halfway through the week. We have a fresh batch of offers on Apple’s latest releases now up for grabs, most of which will ship and deliver by Christmas for making sure you have time to wrap them up under the tree.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

