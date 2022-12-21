Save up to $800 on LG’s 2022 B2 OLED 120Hz AirPlay 2 4K smart TV at $1,099 today

Beach Camera via Walmart is now offering the 2022 model LG B2 Series 65-inch Class 4K UHD OLED Smart TV for $1,099 shipped. As of the time of writing, it is scheduled to deliver by Friday. Regularly $1,900 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $,1300, this model is currently sitting at the $1,249 Amazon low and is now at the best price we can find via Walmart. You’re looking at one of the best prices we have tracked on the B2 self-lit LG OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and VRR. You’ll also find smart functionality via support for “Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and many more” alongside Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, and built-in Wi-Fi. More details below.

If you don’t need the OLED pixels, save even more with the $998 Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series Google TV. But if Sony’s PS5-enhanced model is still overkill for your needs, go for a 2021 model Hisense 65-Inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV at $410 and call it a day.

However, if it’s Samsung’s latest model The Frame you’re after, prices have never been lower than they are right now. This morning we spotted some of the lowest totals we have tracked on all capacities starting from $430. Apple AirPlay 2, new upgraded matte displays, 120Hz refresh rates, and the usual gallery-style design headline the experience here and you can get a closer look at the deals in this morning’s roundup.

LG B2 Series Smart 4K TV features:

The lightning-fast refresh rate, gaming features and 4K resolution you want with the LG OLED picture quality you love. Self-lit OLED pixels bring to life infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors that add depth and bring out the bold, brazen and beautiful. Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to our advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. And on game day, you can get in the game with a 120Hz refresh rate that can keep up with the action on the court, field or ice for a sharp, colorful picture from start to finish.

