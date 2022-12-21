Add four 2,500-lumen outdoor solar LED Lights to your patio for just $42 (Reg. $60), more

Hanzion (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection of Aootek outdoor solar LED lights priced from $23.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 4-pack of 2,500-lumen Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $42.11. Down from $60, this marks the lowest price that we’ve seen in the past year and saves a total of $18. These lights don’t require any plugs, wires, or battery changes thanks to the built-in solar panel. You’ll be able to mount them just about anywhere around your property thanks to this, making them ultra versatile. There are three modes to choose from. One is motion-sensing where the light turns on when it sees movement and off after a delay. Then, there’s just on all the time. The final one is on at a dim brightness all the time and brighter when motion is detected. Plus, the light will output up to 2,500 lumens of brightness, which is enough to illuminate any area around your home. Keep reading for more.

While today’s deal is a great way to add a ton of light to your patio or outside space, you won’t really get ambient illumination here. However, you could instead pick up this 35.6-foot string light kit that’s also solar-powered with eight modes and are waterproof. There are a total of 60 bulbs strung across this kit. It comes in at $13.50 right now on Amazon, saving you a few bucks and delivering a different experience in the process.

Don’t forget that you can add 48 feet of Wi-Fi-connected Govee outdoor smart LED bulbs to your patio for $20 right now. With a total of 15 lights spanning the length of the string, these bulbs can be turned on or off with Alexa or Assistant.

Aootek Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

Three Optional Modes 1.security mode(Motion sensor turns the light on and off automatically) 2.Permanent On all night(it turns on at night and stay all night.)3.Smart brightness control(the Light stays all night and turns brighter when it detects motion)

Sensitive PIR Motion Inductor: With upgraded Motion Sensor Detector and Greater PIR sensor can detects people up to 26 feet within angle of 120 agrees. 2200 mah rechargeable lithium-ion battery, brighter and more long-term

Ultra Bright Lights: High-efficient LED lights with wide-angle illumination can improve the lighting utilization. Aootek Outdoor Solar Lights provide far brighter lighting and wider detection range than other similar lights on the market.

