Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off + extra 30% off hoodies, joggers, more

The Under Armour Semi-Annual Event takes up to 50% off thousands of styles and extra 30% off select styles with code EXTRA30 at checkout. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Rival Fleece Jogger Pants that are marked down to $39 and originally sold for $55. These jogger pants are great for pre or post workouts and have a sweat-wicking fabric for added comfort. It also has an adjustable waist for a perfect fit. They’re available in eight color options and with over 200 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Rival Fleece Joggers $39 (Orig. $55)
- Storm SweaterFleece ¼ Zip Pullover $53 (Orig. $75)
- Project Rock 5 Training Shoes $105 (Orig. $150)
- Tech Polo Shirt $25 (Orig. $40)
- Specialist Henley 2.0 Long Sleeve $56 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Vanish Jogger Pants $31 (Orig. $55)
- Mid Crossback Sports Bra $19 (Orig. $35)
- Mileage Ankle Tights $38 (Orig. $50)
- Heavyweight Terry Crop Hoodie $40 (Orig. $75)
- RUSH Energy Crop Long Sleeve $34 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
