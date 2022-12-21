Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off + extra 30% off hoodies, joggers, more

50% off + 30% off

The Under Armour Semi-Annual Event takes up to 50% off thousands of styles and extra 30% off select styles with code EXTRA30 at checkout. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Rival Fleece Jogger Pants that are marked down to $39 and originally sold for $55. These jogger pants are great for pre or post workouts and have a sweat-wicking fabric for added comfort. It also has an adjustable waist for a perfect fit. They’re available in eight color options and with over 200 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas End of the Year Sale offers up to 60% off thousands of styles from $8.

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
