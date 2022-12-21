Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off + extra 30% off hoodies, joggers, more

The Under Armour Semi-Annual Event takes up to 50% off thousands of styles and extra 30% off select styles with code EXTRA30 at checkout. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Rival Fleece Jogger Pants that are marked down to $39 and originally sold for $55. These jogger pants are great for pre or post workouts and have a sweat-wicking fabric for added comfort. It also has an adjustable waist for a perfect fit. They’re available in eight color options and with over 200 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas End of the Year Sale offers up to 60% off thousands of styles from $8.

