Amazon last-minute Bowflex sale: Black Friday pricing on adjustable kettlebells, more from $119

Amazon has now kicked off another last-minute sale event on Bowflex and Schwinn home gym equipment including dumbbells, exercise bikes, treadmills, and more. One notable offer is on the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell at $119 shipped. Regularly $199, this popular home workout choice actually fetches more like $149 these days and is now matching the price we tracked at Amazon over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Much like the brand’s adjustable dumbbells that are also on sale today, they deliver a workout experience that grows with you on your fitness journey. You can simple adjust the weight from 8 pounds all the way up to 40, effectively replacing up to six individual kettlebells and saving you a ton of space in the process. It also ships with a 1-Year JRNY membership for online classes and guided workouts. Head below for more Bowflex and Schwinn home gym deals.

You can browse through the rest of Amazon’s last-minute Bowflex and Schwinn home gym sale right here. While some items are starting to slip beyond Christmas delivery, many are still ready to go for this weekend with price drops available on everything from connected home exercise riding experiences to accessories, workout benches, and more. The deals start from $119 and you’ll find all of them waiting on this landing page.

Still looking for the perfect workout tech companion? The Apple Watch Series 8 should clearly be in the running and we are now tracking some solid price drops on the 45mm styles via Amazon. With notable $49 discounts to be had, you can get all of the details you need right here.

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell features:

Includes 1-Year JRNY Membership (Dollar 149 value; auto renews when trial ends unless cancelled 48 hours prior to trial end date)

Adjusts from 8 – 40 lbs

Replaces 6 kettlebells

Dimensions: 8.8″ L x 7″ W x 12.5″ H (22.4 x 17.8 x 31.8 cm)

On-demand, full body strength classes now available on the JRNY app (JRNY Membership Required)

Ergonomic handle

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!