Apple Watch Series 8 45mm styles kickstart New Year’s resolutions at $380 (Save $49)

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS style in Midnight for $379.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $429, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $49 off. This comes within $1 of the all-time low and is matching our previous mention for the best discount since Black Friday. If you’d prefer to go with the smaller 41mm case size, Amazon is also marking down styles from $369.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

The Series 8 discounts above are then joined by a rare chance to save on Apple Watch Ultra. Going on sale for one of the very first times still since launching earlier in the fall, Apple’s flagship wearable joins in on the savings alongside the Samsung offerings thanks to a $50 discount across all three styles. Delivering the second-best discounts in the process, pricing now starts at $749.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

