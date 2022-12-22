Dash’s Mini Donut Maker is perfect for homemade breakfast at low of $15 (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Mini Donut Maker for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $20, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve only seen a time or two in the past. This appliance allows you to make donuts “in minutes” which will make breakfast even easier in the morning. It’s versatile and you can make seven donuts all at the same time, and the nonstick surface makes it easy to clean up afterward. There’s a recipe book included for ideas to get you started with making donuts in your home. Plus, it works with basically any type of dough, and once the donuts are made, you can quickly glaze them, decorate, frost, and more. Keep reading for more.

Need more inspiration than the included recipe book? Well, consider picking up The Easy Baked Donut Cookbook on Kindle for $7 or physically for $12. Either way you go, this cookbook has 60 recipes for both sweet or savory donuts at home.

Further expand your Dash cooking setup with the brand’s My Pint electric ice cream maker that’s on sale for its all-time low of $15 right now. This is a great way to make a bit of ice cream to eat over the holidays and is compact enough to store away in the cabinet.

Dash Mini Donut Maker features:

Get creative with the DASH Express Mini Donut Maker! Make cute, tasty mini donuts at home in no time, perfect for snacking, entertaining and more. Just plug it in, add your choice of batter, and you’re ready to cook. Dual surfaces heat evenly for consistent, delicious results and the non-stick coating makes cleanup a breeze. Mini donuts can be frosted, glazed and decorated for a fun-filled project the whole family will love!

