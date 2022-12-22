Govee’s regularly $90 Smart Wi-Fi 4-probe Meat Thermometer drops to $54 (Save 40%)

Jared Locke -
Reg. $90 $54
Govee 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer for $53.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $90, this 40% discount brings this thermometer within $9 of the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Make sure you cook meat to perfection with Govee’s Wi-Fi-enabled meat thermometer with the Govee Home app notifying you when a set temperature is reached. You can set a custom temperature threshold or use one of the 28 USDA-Meat preset temperatures to remove the guesswork. The rechargeable battery can also last up to 40 hours on a single charge. The four probes monitor temperature independently meaning you can keep track of different types of meat with one device. Head below for more.

If you don’t care about Wi-Fi connectivity, you can save some cash by going with the Neoikos Dual Probe Meat Thermometer for $17. One of the probes is always attached and can be folded away for storage while the other probe has an external connector so it can be optionally attached. This thermometer can also warn you if the temperature is getting above where you want it for whatever you’re cooking. There is even an auto-off function that will turn the unit off when the probe is folded in and there has been no activity for 5 minutes to save battery life.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. We’re also tracking the Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker marked down to $140, a new all-time low price. With a total of 811 square inches of cooking surface, you’ll find 443 of that in the main chamber, another 184 on a warming rack, and then the final 184 inside of the offset smoker portion. Essentially, you can use this grill for both searing and cooking at higher temperatures for things like steaks, burgers, and more.

Govee 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer features:

  • Detailed temperature data and easy-to-read charts are generated within 24 hours. Perfect for a quick review or an in-depth analysis of the temperature performance
  • Use the convenient and easy-to-read backlight screen to keep track of your temperatures at night. Easily switch between ℉/℃(the default unit is Fahrenheit). On the Govee Home App, you can add a cooking timer.
  • The magnetic back can easily be attached to a refrigerator, oven, grill, or any other metal surface.

