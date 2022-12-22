Royal Gourmet’s charcoal grill and offset smoker falls to new low of $140 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker for $139.99 shipped. Down 30% from its normal $200 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This grill is perfect for upgrading your outdoor cooking setup. With a total of 811 square inches of cooking surface, you’ll find 443 of that in the main chamber, another 184 on a warming rack, and then the final 184 inside of the offset smoker portion. Essentially, you can use this grill for both searing and cooking at higher temperatures for things like steaks, burgers, and more. Plus, the offset smoker portion is perfect for cooking low and slow for pork, chicken, and other meats that are better smoked than seared. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer for $34. This thermometer connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth so you can monitor cooking progress from inside the house without opening the grill’s lid, helping keep the smoke buildup in the chamber where it belongs.

Don’t forget to check out the Weber 70th Anniversary 22-inch kettle grill that’s on sale in all four iconic ’50s styles. This is the first discount that we’ve tracked all-time as well, making it a particularly notable deal. Down to $389, you’ll find that this kettle grill is a great way to cook your favorite meals once the weather warms up outside.

Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker features:

