Samsung’s regularly $450 5.1-Ch. Soundbar and Subwoofer System falls to new low of $258

For a limited time, Woot is offering the Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $257.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Usually hovering in the $350 to $450 range, this Samsung sound system is returning to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. This soundbar from Samsung will elevate your TV setup with “immersive 3D sound” created by its support for DTS Virtual:X surround sound with the Acoustic Beam technology delivering “sound that appears to come precisely where the action is happening on screen.” You will have access to 4K passthrough via the HDMI ports or an optical audio input with the wireless 6.5-inch subwoofer bringing in additional bass. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash but still have a wireless subwoofer, you could go with the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1-channel Dolby Audio Soundbar and Subwoofer for $100. Unlike the Samsung option above, this soundbar does not include support for any DTS surround sound with Dolby Audio providing digital encoding that “maximizes sound clarity and creates incredible room-filling virtual surround sound.” There is even support for Bluetooth so you can connect your mobile device and stream music while you’re cleaning the house and don’t want to be distracted by TV shows.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking to upgrade your TV as well? We’re currently tracking the 65-inch Hisense U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV for $900, a new Amazon all-time low price. You’re looking at Hisense’s 4K mini-LED display with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio, and some notable specs for gaming like a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 inputs, Variable Refresh Rate tech, and FresSync Premium Pro to “minimize input lag and frame tearing.”

Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1-channel Soundbar and Subwoofer features:

Elevate your entertainment experience with immersive 3D sound. The power of Samsung Soundbar Q60T makes surround sound come to life with speakers that fire from the front, side and above. Plus, it’s perfectly matched for Samsung QLED TVs with simpler setup, matching design, and integrated sound.





