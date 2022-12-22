Hisense’s latest 65-inch 120Hz mini-LED smart TV hits Amazon low at $900 ($500 off), more

Amazon is now offering the 65-inch Hisense U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV for $899.99 shipped. Regularly $1,400 and currently matched at Best Buy, this is up to $500 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. You’re looking at Hisense’s 4K mini-LED display with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio, and some notable specs for gaming like a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 inputs, Variable Refresh Rate tech, and FresSync Premium Pro to “minimize input lag and frame tearing.” From there, you’ll also find a metal stand and “bezel-less” design alongside support for Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands. Head below for more deals and details.

While now about $20 above the Black Friday price, a more affordable Hisense 65-inch model comes by way of its 2022 Quantum Dot QLED Series 65-Inch Smart Google TV at $498 shipped. Regularly $800, this is still one of the best prices we have tracked and a far more affordable option than the model above. You won’t get the mini-LED treatment here, but if you’re not overly picky about that, this is a notable option with Variable Refresh Rate tech and four HDMI 2.1 ports.

If you’re looking to upgrade and existing display, we are also still tracking some solid price drops on Roku’s latest Ultra 4K streamer with HomeKit and AirPlay 2 action as well as the latest Chromecast with Google TV. This morning also saw $100 in savings go live on Amazon’s Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet and 4K Fire TV Stick bundle at $99.50, just be sure to swing by our home theater hub for more.

Hisense U8H QLED Quantum 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

For those looking for the best in the latest television technologies, the U8H should be a top contender. The most exciting 2022 upgrade is Mini-LED. With Mini-LEDs that are 50x smaller than traditional LED lights, local dimming and contrast control reproduce incredible black and white levels within the same scene like never before in the series. The U8H is now compatible with the Wifi 6e router protocol. Streaming from the wide selection of Google TV apps is now easier and smoother when connected to a dedicated router channel that won’t be competing with other connected devices on the same router. For gamers, the U8H now comes equipped with Dolby Vision Gaming and FreeSync Premium Pro for enhanced gaming picture contrast and even smoother, tear-free motion.

