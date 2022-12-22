Save 54% on Samsung’s Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum and Clean Station at new low of $300

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Station for $299.99 shipped. Normally going for $649, this 54% discount, or solid $349 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating the Black Friday pricing we saw. Included in the box here is the Jet 75 Complete stick vacuum, combination tool, long-reach crevice tool, two batteries, and the clean station. With these batteries, you can vacuum for up to 120 minutes before needing a recharge which should be more than enough for most. The digital display on the vacuum itself will show you, at a glance, what power level is selected and what brush is connected while notifying you of any issues such as clogs, missing filters, and more. You also receive the Clean Station which can empty the vacuum’s bin without letting out dust. Head below for more.

If your life is too busy for manual vacuuming, you could instead go with the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S for $200. This thin robot vacuum cleaner generates up to 1,300Pa of suction while only sitting at 2.85-inches tall so it can clean under your furniture. You can expect upwards of 100 minutes of cleaning on hardwood floors with the robot returning to its charging dock when it needs to recharge. You also get a remote controller for configuring the vacuum schedule and other settings. The 0.6-liter dust box can handle multiple cleanings before needing to be emptied out as well.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. If you picked up a robot vacuum cleaner with holiday savings, why not spend the time you save making some treats? We’re currently tracking the Dash Mini Donut Maker for $15, a return to the Amazon low price. This appliance allows you to make donuts “in minutes” which will make breakfast even easier in the morning. It’s versatile and you can make seven donuts all at the same time, and the nonstick surface makes it easy to clean up afterward.

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Stick Vacuum Cleaner features:

The Samsung Jet™ 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum offers powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight and maneuverable design. Each of the two rrechargeable batteries offers up to 60 minutes of run time, for 120 minutes total, and the Digital Display features 4 cleaning modes. The Clean Station empties the dustbin at the press of a button for a beyond the floor clean. Long reach crevice tool reaches tight corners, crevices and other awkward areas in your home such as under a bed or the top of the fridge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!