Best-selling ThisWorx mini car vacs with detail kits start from under $11 Prime shipped today

Justin Kahn
72% off $10.50

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Orythia (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 72% off ThisWorx handheld car vacuums. You can land the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner Kit for $10.68 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40, this set has more recently been sitting in the $25 range and is now sitting at one of the best prices ever. At just over $10.50, it’s hard not to give it a shot anyway. You’re looking at a best-selling mini handheld vacuum that is equipped with a HEPA filter to take care of “ash, dust, or drive-thru food spills.” It has a 106W motor and is powered via the 12V aux outlet with a 16-foot power cord and a 3-piece detailing kit included (flathead, extendable, or brush nozzle). Head below for more. 

When it comes to miniature handheld vacuums like this for the car, it’s hard to beat $10.50 Prime shipped. ThisWorx might not be one of the premiere brands in the vacuum world, but we are talking about extremely popular solutions that have achieved best-seller status for a reason. And with that in mind, at this price they might be worth a go anyway like we mentioned above. 

If you’re looking to do less vacuuming however, you might want to dive into the Roborock holiday deals. Its robotic solutions deliver hands-off, autonomous cleaning and mopping at up to $250 off the going rates across a range of models in the lineup. The deals start from $200 and everything is detailed for you right here

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner Kit features:

  • PRACTICAL: A mini vacuum for car or truck that is compact, lightweight (2.4 lbs), and easy to use. Equipped with a HEPA filter, this small dustbuster is ready for ash, dust, or drive-thru food spills. A fully loaded interior car detailing kit housed in an ergonomic design
  • POWERFUL: This hand held vacuum is made for on-the-go use and solving out-of-reach problems. A very sandy day at the beach? A coat of dog hair? The portable vacuum cleaner for car is designed to solve problems
  • STRONG SUCTION: The cyclonic force and strong suction of the 106w motor on these handheld vacuums will terminate any dirt, debris, or hard-to-reach crumbs. Our mini car vacuum even has a top of the line washable filter

