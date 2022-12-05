Black Friday Roborock deals are back: Smart mop/vac combos, self-empty, more from $180

The official Roborock Amazon storefront has now brought back many of its best Black Friday deals starting from $180 shipped. First up, you can score the Q7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Self-Empty Dock down at $549.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $800, this is $250 off the going rate, matching the holiday offer from the end of last month, and the best deal we can find. This is also nearly $100 under the summer Prime Day price we tracked this year. Features include 2700Pa suction joined by a host of intelligent functions and sensors like PreciSense LiDAR navigation, 3D mapping (4-levels), no-go zones, user-created invisible walls, and Alexa voice control. This model also has a 180-minute runtime alongside a self-empty bin that stores up to seven weeks of debris before it needs to be emptied. Head below for more Roborock holiday deals.

Roborock holiday deals:

Roborock Q7+ Robot Vacuum and mop features:

Auto-Empty Dock Pure Support: The Auto-Empty Dock Pure empties the robot automatically after cleanup, so you don’t have to, and stores up to seven weeks of debris.

2700Pa Suction Power: 2700Pa of HyperForce suction easily lifts dirt from floors, drags it from cracks, and draws it from carpets.

PreciSense Precision LiDAR: PreciSense LiDAR navigation creates accurate maps of your home and effectively tracks cleaning routes.

Vacuum and Mop Simultaneously: Vacuum and mop at the same time to remove fine dust that vacuuming alone may miss.

3D Mapping: Take a fresh look at your home with 3D Mapping. Add furniture and floor materials to recreate your home virtually.

Smart: Use Routines to tackle frequent but unpredictable cleans with a tap. Map up to 4-levels, add No-Go Zones and Invisible Walls on every level, and take control with your voice.

