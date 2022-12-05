Black Friday Roborock deals are back: Smart mop/vac combos, self-empty, more from $180

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsRoborock
$250 off From $180
Roborock Black Friday deals

The official Roborock Amazon storefront has now brought back many of its best Black Friday deals starting from $180 shipped. First up, you can score the Q7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Self-Empty Dock down at $549.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $800, this is $250 off the going rate, matching the holiday offer from the end of last month, and the best deal we can find. This is also nearly $100 under the summer Prime Day price we tracked this year. Features include 2700Pa suction joined by a host of intelligent functions and sensors like PreciSense LiDAR navigation, 3D mapping (4-levels), no-go zones, user-created invisible walls, and Alexa voice control. This model also has a 180-minute runtime alongside a self-empty bin that stores up to seven weeks of debris before it needs to be emptied. Head below for more Roborock holiday deals. 

Roborock holiday deals:

Check out our hands-on review of the upright Dyad model above that delivers a wet/dry vacuuming experience. Then head over to our roundup of the best Robot vacuum models of the year, featuring brands like Roborock, Anker, Shark, and more. 

Roborock Q7+ Robot Vacuum and mop features:

  • Auto-Empty Dock Pure Support: The Auto-Empty Dock Pure empties the robot automatically after cleanup, so you don’t have to, and stores up to seven weeks of debris.
  • 2700Pa Suction Power: 2700Pa of HyperForce suction easily lifts dirt from floors, drags it from cracks, and draws it from carpets.
  • PreciSense Precision LiDAR: PreciSense LiDAR navigation creates accurate maps of your home and effectively tracks cleaning routes.
  • Vacuum and Mop Simultaneously: Vacuum and mop at the same time to remove fine dust that vacuuming alone may miss.
  • 3D Mapping: Take a fresh look at your home with 3D Mapping. Add furniture and floor materials to recreate your home virtually.
  • Smart: Use Routines to tackle frequent but unpredictable cleans with a tap. Map up to 4-levels, add No-Go Zones and Invisible Walls on every level, and take control with your voice.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Roborock

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Omoton’s aluminum height-adjustable laptop stand ...
Milwaukee’s 5-tool M12 combo kit is the perfect D...
Here’s our first look at two new LEGO 2023 Star W...
SimpliSafe’s 9-piece security kit with HD camera ...
Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSD card undercuts Black F...
Tested: SANDMARC’s leather and machined metal iPh...
OnePlus 10T falls to new Amazon all-time low of $450, u...
Android app deals of the day: NABOKI, Geometry PRO, Bra...
Load more...
Show More Comments