Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe charging stands hit new all-time lows from $104 (Reg. $150), more

Belkin is now offering some holiday-worthy discounts on its latest Apple charging stations. A top pick this time around has Belkin’s all-new BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station marked down to $103.99 shipped when code GIFT22 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $46 in savings attached. This is well below our previous $130 mention and one of the first chances to save on the new release that was just recently refreshed for the latest from Apple.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your upcoming iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7 and 8 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. Our launch coverage details what’s new, and you can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

Also on sale, another one of the latest Belkin MagSafe chargers is dropping to one of the best prices ever. Delivering much of the same 3-in-1 form-factor as the lead deal, this BoostCharge Pro model takes a horizontal form-factor and is down to $107.99 with code GIFT22. You’d more regularly pay $150, with today’s offer delivering the lowest price ever at $42 off. This is also well below our previous $135 mention.

As one of the latest 3-in-1 charging stations from Belkin, this recent MagSafe offering arrives as the highlight from this year’s back to school sale. Sporting a main 15W magnetic pad in the center, this accessory is notably geared towards refueling your iPhone 14 series handset. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Applying code GIFT22 will also take 20% off nearly everything else at Belkin right now including full price listing and discounted items. You can shop all of the eligible price cuts over on its official storefront, too.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone 13 / iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with our MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. There’s a 15-watt MagSafe wireless charging stand for your new iPhone, a magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, and a pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. Premium finishes like stainless steel complement iPhone 13 / iPhone 12 models and other Apple devices. The bold, modern design fits perfectly in any space, from office to living room.

