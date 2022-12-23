Cole Haan End of Year Flash Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles from $5

Cole Haan is offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on boots, casual sneakers, running shoes, heels, accessories, and more. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the 4.ZERØGRAND Chukka Boots that’s currently marked down to $140 and originally sold for $238. These shoes are available in four color options and have a waterproof design, which is great for winter weather. They were also designed to be highly lightweight and have specific grooves on the outsole to promote traction. Find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

