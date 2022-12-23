Cole Haan End of Year Flash Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles from $5

Ali Smith -
FashionCole Haan
60% off from $5

Cole Haan is offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on boots, casual sneakers, running shoes, heels, accessories, and more. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the 4.ZERØGRAND Chukka Boots that’s currently marked down to $140 and originally sold for $238. These shoes are available in four color options and have a waterproof design, which is great for winter weather. They were also designed to be highly lightweight and have specific grooves on the outsole to promote traction. Find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cole Haan

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Eve Outdoor Cam falls to best price yet with HomeKit Se...
Chop branches and fell trees with this WORX electric to...
ASUS’ regularly $3,000 ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED La...
DeeRC’s 2K FPV drone takes to the skies at 53% of...
Denon’s regularly $500 Home 250 Wireless AirPlay ...
CORSAIR’s wireless K70 PRO RGB mini 60% gaming ke...
Save 47% on TP-Link’s 2022 Tapo 2K Smart Outdoor ...
Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Wireless Charger Duo...
Load more...
Show More Comments