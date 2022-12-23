DeeRC’s 2K FPV drone takes to the skies at 53% off, now at a new low of $47.50

DeeRC (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 2K FPV Camera Drone for $47.49 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $100, this 53% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked coming in at an additional $22 below the previous best price of the year at Amazon. This drone is great for learning to fly on without the worry of crashing an expensive model. There’s a built-in 2K camera which can record to your smartphone which is connected over Wi-Fi. The drone has a range of 262 feet and the captured footage is ready to be shared immediately after flying. There’s four propeller guards to keep it safe in flight and you can even draw a flight course on your smartphone and the drone will follow it in the air. Keep reading for more.

Be sure to leverage your savings to pick up a spare battery or two for extended flight time. Today’s deal already comes with two batteries, delivering up to 24 minutes of flying. However, extras come in at $20 each, so even buying an additional two to push your sky time to nearly an hour still leaves extra cash in the bank compared to its regular price.

Don’t forget to check out this deal we found on GoPro’s HERO10 Black accessory bundle that’s on sale today. Currently marked down 30%, it’s discounted to its second-best price yet of $350. Delivering a 23MP sensor with 5.3K recording and an accessory bundle, you’ll find that everything you need to get started is included here, making now a great time to pick up the latest GoPro to capture holiday memories.

DeeRC Drone features:

D10 Built-in 2K high definition lens and 5Ghz FPV real time transmission, provides a clear view from 262ft away; Capture footage and directly saved, you can share the amazing view through social media with just one click. It’s easy for you to enjoy the D10, press One Key Takeoff/Landing to start or land. Altitude Hold will make you have a smooth flight. Speed Switch help you find the suitable speed for better flight experience. Emergency stop, low power alarm and 4 propeller guards provide you a safer environment to play with D10. 2 modular batteries can support up to 24mins flight time, which make you have a more immersive flight.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!