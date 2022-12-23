Denon’s regularly $500 Home 250 Wireless AirPlay 2 Speaker returns to 2022 low of $399

Denon Home 250

Amazon is currently offering the Denon Home 250 Wireless AirPlay 2 Speaker for $399 shipped. Normally going for $500, this 20% discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve tracked. One of the biggest features here is the inclusion of AirPlay 2 support for integration into your Apple ecosystem for wirelessly streaming content, but you will also have access to Alexa, Assistant, and HEOS compatibility. The audio system of the Home 250 is centered around a pair of tweeters and two 4-inch woofers that are driven by four amps to deliver “exceptional sound quality.” Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more about the Home 250.

Looking for a speaker you can take on the go and won’t have to worry about water damaging it? Then you may be interested in the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $80. Unlike the Denon option above, this speaker lacks AirPlay 2 support, opting for standard Bluetooth that is compatible with nearly every mobile smartphone or tablet. The built-in battery can power your parties for up to 12 hours on a single charge with the IPX7 waterproof rating allowing the speaker to come into contact with water without damage.

If you want to stick with Denon but save some cash, we’re also tracking the Home 150 Wireless Speaker marked down to $181 as well. AirPlay 2 support is present here too with support for playing hi-res audio from ALAC, FLAC, and WAV files from services like Tidal and Amazon Music HD.

Denon Home 250 Wireless Speaker features:

The new Denon Home 250 plays all your music wirelessly in stereo with amazing, expansive sound. Play your favorite online streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music HD, Pandora, TIDAL and more, or enjoy Hi-Res files stored on your phone or network via Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 or Bluetooth. Group other products with HEOS Built-in such as AV receivers, Hi-Fi systems, sound bars, and speakers to fill your house with music. Play different music in each room, or group all of your HEOS Built-in devices together to stream the same music throughout your home. Voice control and three presets make it easy for anyone in the family to play their favorite music.

