Denon is no doubt one of the more well-known players in the home theater space. But now the company is looking to expand its hi-fi audio products to the rest of your home, announcing a suite of three new multi-room speakers deemed Denon Home. Entering with price points starting at $249, this new collection of home audio products takes on Sonos and other smart speakers with notable features like AirPlay 2 and more. Head below for a closer look.

Denon launches three new multi-room Home speakers

With three new speakers to show off, Denon is putting the pressure on other players in the multi-room audio space with its new Home series. Offering playback from all of the popular streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music HD, and more, the speakers can be synced together or with a variety of other releases from the company.

Across the entire lineup of speakers here, Denon hasn’t gotten very creative in terms of design. If you own a smart speaker, then it’s not hard to imagine what form the Home series takes. There’s the same modern design comprised of fabric-coated form-factors. All three sport a buttonless control panel with a proximity sensor that illuminates when a hand moves near.

Where things start getting more interesting for Denon Home is in the feature set included in all three models. Alongside the brand’s HEOS Wi-Fi audio platform, there’s support for hi-res audio files, Bluetooth, and even AirPlay 2.

Pricing starts at $249 here with the Denon Home 150, a satellite-like speaker with a 3.5-inch woofer and 1-inch tweeter that can be paired for stereo playback. Stepping up to $499 brings the Denon Home 250, a mid-sized model rocking a pair of tweeters and two 4-inch woofers driven by four power amplifiers. Lastly, at the highest price point of $699, the Denon Home 350 offers the company’s flagship multi-room audio experience with two 6.5-inch woofers, a pair of 2-inch mid-range drivers, and two tweeters.

With its sights set on a 2020 launch date, you’ll have to wait a month or so before bringing home any of Denon’s latest speakers. Right now it’s looking like we’ll see the Denon Home lineup hit store shelves in January, or at least some time in the first quarter of next year.

9to5toys’ Take

Even though the Denon Home lineup does pack a pretty notable list of features, I think the three speakers will have a hard time competing with the likes of Sonos. Starting at the $249 price point makes the ready popular Sonos One seem like a bargain. But for those looking to expand their HEOS setup out of the home theater, these do seem to fit the bit quite well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!