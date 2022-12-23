Skytech’s Ryzen 7/RTX 3080 Ti gaming desktop hits second-best price of $2,507 ($593 off)

Amazon is offering the Skytech Prism II Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Desktop for $2,507.35 shipped. Down $593 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time, only being beat by a drop to $2,050 back over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday holiday. Ready to handle just about any gaming task you could throw at it, this desktop packs some pretty impressive specs. The 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 7 5800X processor is backed by 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. All of this combines to deliver a powerful experience thanks to the added RTX 3080 Ti GPU to handle any game at 1440p and even 4K on ultra settings. Plus, the system comes with a 360mm all-in-one liquid cooler, 850W 80+ Gold power supply, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi built-in. It’s also completely upgradable, so in the future, should you need more power, components can just be swapped out for higher-end ones with ease. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings into picking up this 2TB NVMe SSD to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 just like the main drive pre-installed in the system, and delivers transfer rates of up to 5GB/s. For just $125, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity.

Don’t forget to add CORSAIR’s wireless K70 PRO RGB mini 60% gaming keyboard to your desk. This morning, it went on sale for a new all-time low of $84.50. Normally $160, this keyboard comes in a compact form-factor and is the perfect upgrade for those without a ton of space on the desk.

Skytech Prism II Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Prism II lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Prism II gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!