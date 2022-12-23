CORSAIR’s wireless K70 PRO RGB mini 60% gaming keyboard hits new low at $84.50

Amazon is now offering the latest CORSAIR K70 PRO Mini Wireless 60% RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $84.71 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a $160 going rate normally, today’s deal comes in at an impressive $45 below our last mention of $130 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This keyboard is perfect for the compact setup, coming in a 60% form-factor that nixes additional frills and keys for a streamlined design. With a 360-degree RGB LightEdge glow and swappable MX switches, you’ll find that this is a great keyboard to play your favorite games on. It can connect to your computer with a sub-1ms SlipStream wireless dongle, Bluetooth, or over USB depending on what works best for your setup. Plus, the aluminum frame delivers a premium experience all around. The battery will last for up to 32 hours of usage with bright RGB backlighting and the 360-degree LightEdge on, or up to 200 hours without either of those enabled. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this large desk pad for your setup. It stretches 35.4 by 15.7 inches in size and covers the majority of your desk’s surface. Delivering a smooth place for your new keyboard to rest on, it’ll also also protect (and cushion) your new keyboard’s bottom, this pad comes in at just $13.50 on Amazon, making it budget-friendly as well.

Don’t forget that SteelSeries’ multi-platform Arctis Nova Pro wireless gaming headset is down to a low of $210. It’s normally $250, and this sale only comes up every now and then, making today a rare time to save. We also just spent some time installing Wicked Cushions on the Nova Pro Wireless, finding out that this is “what the high-end gaming headset needs.”

CORSAIR K70 PRO Mini Wireless 60% RGB Mechanical Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is big on both performance and customization, connecting with hyper-fast, sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, Bluetooth®, or USB. CHERRY MX SPEED mechanical keyswitches are easily swappable with any MX-compatible switches for a customized gaming and typing experience. Durable PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO keycaps and an aluminum frame are illuminated by per-key RGB backlighting with a 360° LightEdge. CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology transmits keystrokes up to 8x faster over USB wired mode. With up to 200 hours of battery life, the K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS delivers customized performance, no strings attached.

