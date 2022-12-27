Aqara’s HomeKit Secure Video G2H Pro 1080p indoor cam doubles as a Zigbee hub at $50

Aqara’s official Amazon storefront is offering its G2H Pro Indoor 1080p HomeKit Secure Video Camera for $49.98 shipped. Down from $70, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low price that we’ve seen only once before at Amazon. This camera offers “the most complete HomeKit support” according to Aqara, delivering full HomeKit Secure Video compatibility which is more secure than connecting to most camera’s native cloud services. The camera doesn’t just support HomeKit Secure Video, however, as there’s also compatibility with Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT. The G2H Pro also functions as a Zigbee 3.0 hub which can have up to 128 Aqara child devices, making this a seamless entry into the smart home game. You’ll also find that the Aqara G2H Pro supports WPA3 Wi-Fi, iCloud storage, or microSD support depending on what you need. Check out our coverage at 9to5Mac to learn more then head below for additional info.

This 128GB microSD card from Samsung is perfect for keeping a local copy of footage without letting the camera access the cloud. While the camera supports up to a 512GB microSD card, that’ll likely be overkill unless it’s located at an off-site building that you visit infrequently. It’s just $20 and should you eventually connect to the cloud or decide to stop doing local storage, the microSD card can be repurposed to use in a smartphone, camera, or anything else.

Further upgrade your smart home with Govee’s Envisual TV Backlight T2 bundle that’s on sale for a low of $110. It comes with an 11.8-foot LED strip that spans all four sides of TVs ranging from 55 to 65 inches. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great deals as we head into the New Year.

Aqara G2H Pro Indoor HomeKit Camera features:

Connect your Aqara Indoor Camera G2H Pro to Apple HomeKit Secure Video, which can prevent hackers from stealing your data and protect your privacy at home. The G2H Pro supports face and package recognition and notifications that are processed locally on your HomeKit hub. You can speak with your family using two-way audio while viewing real-time video images remotely. (*Note: Power adapter is not included.) 1080p Full HD recording with 146° wide-angle lens offers you stable and smooth video day or night. It will notify you via smartphone and built-in siren, and record a short clip in case of an abnormal sound or motion being detected. The short clip will be sent to the cloud immediately(no subscription or monthly fees required), while the full footage will be recorded locally.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!