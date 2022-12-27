Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Assistant and wireless charging dock hits new low of $20

Lenovo is offering its Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock for $19.99 shipped. Down from a $90 list price, today’s deal comes in at $5 below our last mention from earlier in the month and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is Lenovo’s latest second-generation Smart Clock that packs Google Assistant alongside a 10W Qi pad and 2.4A USB-A port to provide an all-in-one experience. Assistant really runs the show here, delivering a full smart display experience to control your smart home. It’s perfect for your nightstand and would make a great belated Christmas gift for those who need a new alarm clock that doubles as a smart home controller and phone charger. Check out our hands-on review to find out even more about the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 and then keep reading for additional information.

If you don’t need the clock-focused aspect or Assistant functionality of today’s lead deal, consider instead picking up a previous-generation Echo Dot for just $15. It works within Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem and even pairs up for multi-room audio. The Echo Dot really is one of the best smart speakers to place throughout your home, especially for just $15 each.

Don’t forget that we saw the previous-generation Galaxy Z Fold 3 hit $938 at Amazon today. This marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there and the unique smartphone also just started receiving the Android 13 upgrade today as well. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to outfit your house as we head into 2023.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Charging Dock features:

The best bedroom Smart Clock just got even better. The Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 with Wireless Charging Dock keeps your nightstand clutter free. Charge up to two additional devices at once: your phone and another accessory, like a smart watch. The 4“ color touchscreen showcases the time, weather and your family photos with a choice of customizable clock faces or check in on your smart cameras feeds before bed.

