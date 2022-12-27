Prev-gen. Galaxy Z Fold 3 unlocked smartphone just got Android 13 at Amazon low of $938

Amazon is offering the previous-generation unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 256GB Android Smartphone for $937.99 shipped. Down from an average price of $1,200 for the past month or so before starting to fall further at Amazon, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. While this might not be the latest foldable from Samsung, the Z Fold 3 is still a solid smartphone choice. It packs a 120Hz AMOLED 2X screen that spans 7.6 inches while the outside is a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. On top of that, you’ll be getting a Snapdragon 888 SoC with 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera array around the back. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more and check out the Android 13 update which is now rolling out to the Z Fold 3 for extra information. Then, head below for more details.

Leverage your savings to pick up this tempered glass kit which covers the inside screen, outside display, and even camera array. It’s $23 on Amazon but includes two sheets of tempered glass for all parts of the phone to give you a spare should one scratch or crack.

Don’t forget that Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are currently down to $165. This knocks $65 off the normal going rate and delivers both active noise cancellation as well as 24-bit audio to your mobile listening setup. Then, swing by our Android guide for other great ways to save on apps and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G features:

See more and do more with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smart phone, that has the ultimate foldable screen putting a workspace, theater, and game room right in your pocket. The sleek cover display unfolds to double the size, providing one expansive 7.6” edge-to-edge display that’s like a tablet. Our first-ever Under Display Camera provides an incredible uninterrupted view. We’ve put an ultra dynamic AMOLED display on our super expansive screen.

