Save 26% on LG’s Smart 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector at new low of $2,223.50

Amazon is now offering the LG HU715QW Ultra Short Throw 4K Smart Laser Projector for $2,223.50 shipped. Normally going for $3,000, this 26% price drop, or $776.50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. This LG projector can project an 80-inch screen with just a 5-inch wall offset and comes equipped with the brand’s webOS system to give you direct access to your favorite streaming services without requiring a separate streaming device alongside AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. Here you’ll have access to HDR10 support with Dynamic Tone Mapping to ensure each frame is well-optimized for quality. Around the back, you’re looking at three HDMI inputs with HDMI 2 including ARC support alongside LAN in, two USB-A ports, and optical audio out. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the Epson EpiqVision Ultra Short Throw LS300 Laser Projector for $2,000. This short throw projector can display a screen up to 120 inches which is larger than the LG above but drops the resolution down to 1080p. There is similar support for HDR/HLG for better colors and contrast though. Android TV is built-in here to give you access to streaming apps as well alongside a custom-designed Yamaha 2.1 speaker system. There is also an integrated Chromecast so you can wirelessly cast content from your mobile devices to share on the big screen.

Be sure to swing by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Want to have dedicated audio equipment here instead of the integrated speakers you get above? We’re currently tracking the Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1-Channel Soundbar System for $258, a return to the all-time low price. This soundbar from Samsung will elevate your TV setup with “immersive 3D sound” created by its support for DTS Virtual:X surround sound with the Acoustic Beam technology delivering “sound that appears to come precisely where the action is happening on screen.”

LG HU715QW Ultra Short Throw 4K Smart Laser Projector features:

The LG CineBeam HU715Q puts cinema-quality entertainment within reach, transforming your living room into a mesmerizing home theater. 4K detail astounds in larger-than-life sizes with content projected at close range—for better usability in more spaces. Ultra-short 0.22 Throw Ratio delivers an 80-inch screen when placed less than five inches from the wall, making any room the perfect size for your projector. (4.65″ for 80″ screen, 8.54″ for 100″ screen, and 12.48″ for 120″ screen). Embedded speakers and hi-fi sound deliver rich, clear audio that provides the full sensory experience. Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit compatibility allow you to wirelessly control your projector plus cast and mirror content from any iOS or MacOS device, no Apple TV necessary.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!