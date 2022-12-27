Ralph Lauren’s Winter Sale Event offers extra 40% off clearance items from $10

The Ralph Lauren Winter Sale Event takes extra 40% off clearance items. Discount is applied at checkout. RL Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Estate-Rib Quarter-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $60 and originally sold for $125. This pullover is available in nine color options and the lightweight design is great for cold weather layering. It’s a great style to dress up or down and pairs nicely with jeans, chino pants, joggers, and more. With over 300 positive reviews from Ralph Lauren customers, it’s rated 4.3/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Ralph Lauren below and be sure to check out the Lululemon End of Year Sale here.

