Ralph Lauren’s Winter Sale Event offers extra 40% off clearance items from $10

The Ralph Lauren Winter Sale Event takes extra 40% off clearance items. Discount is applied at checkout. RL Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Estate-Rib Quarter-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $60 and originally sold for $125. This pullover is available in nine color options and the lightweight design is great for cold weather layering. It’s a great style to dress up or down and pairs nicely with jeans, chino pants, joggers, and more. With over 300 positive reviews from Ralph Lauren customers, it’s rated 4.3/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Ralph Lauren below and be sure to check out the Lululemon End of Year Sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cable-Knit Cotton Sweater $72 (Orig. $148)
- Estate-Rib Quarter-Zip Pullover $60 (Orig. $125)
- Iconic Mesh Polo Shirt $36 (Orig. $110)
- The RL Fleece Sweatshirt $54 (Orig. $125)
- Jersey Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $30 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Quilted Coat $150 (Orig. $498)
- Cotton Cropped Polo Shirt $33 (Orig. $115)
- Polo ID Suede Envelope Bag $240 (Orig. $598)
- Tall Calfskin Boot $252 (Orig. $698)
- Canvas Small Bellport Bucket Bag $150 (Orig. $498)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!