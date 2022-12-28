Columbia Flash Sale takes 25% off best-selling outerwear, boots, accessories, more

Columbia’s New Year’s Event offers 25% off select gear including footwear, fleece, and much more. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Tipton Peak II Insulated Jacket that’s currently marked down to $120, which is $60 off the original rate. This jacket is perfect for winter outings with a waterproof design that’s highly breathable and a thermal-reflective lining to help keep you warm. It’s available in three color options and has a color block design that’s very on-trend. This style has zippered hand pockets to store essentials as well as an interior space to keep a phone or wallet. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the Lululemon End of Year Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

