Jackery Solar Generator 1000 with two 100W solar panels hits low of $1,099 ($550 off), more

Today only, as part of its New Years Sale, Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is offering a selection of portable power stations and solar panels from $163 shipped. Our top pick is the Solar Generator 1000 for $1,099. Down from $1,649, this 33% discount marks a return to the all-time low only seen once before at Amazon. Packing a 1002Wh portable battery, you’ll find this kit also includes two 100W solar panels as well to deliver an all-inclusive experience. The portable power station packs plenty of outputs as well, including three 110V AC plugs, two USB-C outputs with a max of 45W, USB-A, and more. The system can output up to 1,000W continuously and the two solar panels can recharge the unit within six hours under ideal conditions. Of course, no gas or oil is needed for any of the functions here. Check out our hands-on review to learn more then keep reading for extra info.

Is today’s deal a bit too much for your needs? This solar-powered portable battery is a great buy given that it can charge your phone or tablet while off-grid. It’s available for just $30 on Amazon, which is a fraction of what today’s deal fetches. When the charge starts to run low, just set it in the sun and the built-in solar panels will top off the internal battery.

Don’t forget to swing by our Write-Off Week hub for other ways to save on business purchases as we close out the year. While you might be thinking about using today’s lead deal personally, it would also be great for small businesses to have on hand in case of power outages. Plus, we have a slew of other discounts that are perfect for saving on taxes before we head into 2023.

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 features:

Clean and Unlimited Solar Energy: 100% green energy with smart MPPT controller for optimal charging efficiency. The power station can be fully charged with 2 Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels within 6 hrs or only 5.5 hrs via AC wall outlet charging. Ideal for your camping or family emergency storage. Easy to Use in Seconds: Just one simple touch to finish setup within 60s to enjoy outstanding charging efficiency. Safe & Reliable for Outdoor Camping: Features industry-leading cylindrical batteries (popular with manufacturers of Electric Vehicles) that meet UL safety standards. Certified with Impact-Resistance Class 9, passing the UL drop test (withstanding 3 drops from 0.9m height on any surface). The pure sine wave inverter delivers constant voltage that protects equipment from damage. Clean and Unlimited Solar Energy: 100% green energy with smart MPPT controller for optimal charging efficiency. The power station can be fully charged with 2 Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels within 6 hrs or only 5.5 hrs via AC wall outlet charging. Ideal for your camping or family emergency storage.

Easy to Use in Seconds: Just one simple touch to finish setup within 60s to enjoy outstanding charging efficiency.

Safe & Reliable for Outdoor Camping: Features industry-leading cylindrical batteries (popular with manufacturers of Electric Vehicles) that meet UL safety standards. Certified with Impact-Resistance Class 9, passing the UL drop test (withstanding 3 drops from 0.9m height on any surface). The pure sine wave inverter delivers constant voltage that protects equipment from damage.

Power Pretty Much Anything: Power 90% home appliances with 1002Wh (1000W AC output power) and 8 outlets (3*AC outlet, 1*USB-A , 1*USB-A quick charge 3.0, 2*USB-C PD, 1*Car outlet). Ideal for outdoor off-grid activities and home backup power to power refrigerator, TV, mini cooler, electric grill, fan, and more for your outdoor and home needs.

Quiet & Strong: At such a large capacity, this Explorer will leave you with VERY LITTLE to NO noise, giving you the peace and power all at once. Extra bonus for the built – unlike most other portable generators, this supports pass-through charging while its battery life is protected.

What You Get: 1* Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station, 2*SolarSaga 100W Solar Panels, 1*AC Adapter, 1* Car Charger Cable, 1*SolarSaga Parallel Adapter, User Manuals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!