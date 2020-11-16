Celebrating their eighth-anniversary creating portable power solutions for the outdoor enthusiast, Jackery is taking 15% off their entire site right before the holiday season. We’ve covered many of their products in the past from the small Bolt to their biggest power station the Explorer 1000, but this time we’re taking a look at the new Jackery Solar Generator 1000 kit that consists of an Explorer 1000 and two Solar Saga 100W panels. With this combo of outputs and the ability to recharge quickly anywhere, it’s set to be a must-have for any outdoor adventure. Head below to watch the video and see it in action.

Normally priced at $1,600, you can currently get the Solar Generator 1000 kit for $1,360, or $240 off during the sitewide 15% off anniversary sale. Or, if shopping on Amazon, be sure to click the on-page coupons for big savings.

Jackery Explorer 1000

At the heart of the kit is the Jackery Explorer 1000. Top of the line for power stations from Jackery, the Explorer 1000 features a wide array of outputs including three AC outlets with a rated output of 1000W continuous and 2000W surge power. That’s some serious power to have away from home and would be a great companion for a camping rig or RV. For more information on the Explorer 1000, check out our full hands-on review of the power station from earlier this year.

Jackery Solar Saga 100W

On the solar side, the Solar Saga 100W panels are a great way to power the Explorer 1000. Measuring 24 x 21 x 1.5 inches when folded, they’re thin and then expand out to just over 4 ft when set up for solar. Usually priced at $299.99, right now they are $254.99 thanks to the 15% off site wide sales event.

On the back of the Solar Saga 100W are two built-in kickstands to help get the panels at the perfect angle. They also have metal grommets in all four corners to help with mounting the panels.

Jackery Solar Generator 1000: Video

Inside the pouch on the back is the DC barrel plug that goes to the Explorer 1000 or another power station (it worked perfectly on the Anker Powerhouse 400 we just reviewed) as well as outputs for both USB-A and USB-C to power up other devices directly from the solar panel.

Included with the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 kit is a Y parallel cable that takes the two DC barrel outputs from the Solar Saga 100W panels and combines them into an Anderson connection to plug into the Explorer 1000.

Powering the Explorer 1000

The combination of two 100W panels with a stated efficiency of 23% works very well to recharge the Explorer 1000 when off the grid. On plugged into a normal 110AC wall outlet, the Explorer 1000 will pull about 160W and recharge in roughly seven hours.

With the two panels working together on a relatively sunny November day in Northern Indiana, I was able to get between 120 and 125W pretty consistently. Jackery states that in peak efficiency, the combo should be able to power up the Explorer 1000 in about 8 hours.

Wrapping up

Overall, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 is a great way to stay powered when off the grid. The 1000W output from the Explorer 1000 can power most devices and the easy and speed of recharging with the pair of Solar Saga 100W panels make it a breeze to stay charged up.

Right now is a great time to pick up the combo or one of the smaller combos during Jackery’s 8th anniversary sales event. You can get 15% off site wide which, on the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 kit, means saving about $240. If buying on Amazon, just be sure to click the coupon button, or buy the Solar Generator 1000 kit directly from Jackery.

