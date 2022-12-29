ASUS’ ZenBook Duo 14-inch Laptop with secondary screen falls 21% to new low of $999

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14-inch i7/8GB/512GB Laptop for $999 shipped. Normally going for $1,258, this 21% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this laptop. The biggest selling point for the ZenBook Duo is what ASUS calls the ScreenPad Plus, a 12.6-inch matte touchscreen above the keyboard for improved multitasking. The primary display is PANTONE Validated for “professional-grade color accuracy” at 14-inches and a 1080p resolution. Being part of Intel’s Evo platform, the ASUS ZenBook Duo packs serious power with its 11th Gen i7 processor with battery life upwards of 8 hours, making for a “perfect combination of performance, responsiveness and battery life.” Keep reading for more.

With then ZenBook Duo only having a single USB-A port and two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, you may want to pick up a Thunderbolt Dock to greatly expand the I/O selection. Since Thunderbolt 4 is still relatively new, docks are still fairly pricey but you could grab the Anker Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for $300. This dock can deliver up to 90W of Power Delivery for charging the host machine while adding four USB-A ports with two being rated for 10Gb/s and the other being 480Mb/s, an SD card slot, Gigabit Ethernet, two HDMI 2.0 outputs, a USB-C 10Gb/s port, and a downstream Thunderbolt port.

Looking for a more mobile solution? We’re also tracking the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch i7/16GB/512GB Tablet Computer marked down to its all-time low price of $1,600. The 12th Gen Intel i7 quad-core processor and 16GB of system memory will power through pretty much any application and could even handle some light gaming. With 512GB of SSD storage, you will have plenty of space for all your documents and other miscellaneous files while having fast access to them.

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14-inch i7/8GB/512GB Laptop features:

The new tilting ASUS ScreenPad Plus is powered by the new ScreenXpert 2 software, which has been upgraded to make cross-screen multitasking and creativity even easier. Boost your productivity with the built-in apps, and revolutionize your creative workflows with the exclusive new Control Panel app.

ZenBook Duo 14 is no lightweight when it comes to performance. It harnesses the power of the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors combined with plenty of fast RAM. plus Intel Iris Xe. There’s also an ultrafast PCIe SSD to ensure fast boot times and rapid app loads.

ZenBook Duo 14 gives you an immersive viewing experience, with a four-sided frameless NanoEdge display, 400 nits, ultraslim bezels for an expansive 93% screen-to-body ratio. It’s also PANTONE Validated for professional-grade color accuracy, and TUV Rheinland-certified for low blue-light emissions

