Add four Assistant and Alexa Wi-Fi smart bulbs to your setup for 50% off at a new low of $16.50

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering a 4-pack of Wi-Fi LED White Smart Bulbs for $16.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from its normal going rate of $33 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. These bulbs are compatible with both Assistant and Alexa for voice commands. This will let you adjust the brightness, turn them on or off, as well as add the lights to your automations for when you arrive home or leave the house. The Govee app itself allows you to set timers and schedule the lights to go on and off, and even delivers grouping capabilities to your setup. Of course, being LED, these lights much more energy efficient compared to traditional incandescent alternatives. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Opting for this Westinghouse LED bulb is a great way to save some cash. It comes in at just $3.50, though it ditches many of the features of today’s lead deal. You won’t get Wi-Fi connectivity or variable brightness here, and the bulb itself is stuck at a 2700K. But, considering this is a fairly low-cost option, it’s expected you’ll lose a few features.

Do you need HomeKit compatibility as well? Meross has you covered with a HomeKit-enabled LED bulb for just $11. It’s only a single bulb for that cost, while today’s deal delivers four lights for just a few bucks more. But, if HomeKit is what you need, then the Meross option will fit your setup much better than Govee’s options available above.

Govee LED Smart Bulb features:

Freely control the lighting in your house simply by screwing this LED smart bulb into any normal E26 socket. You can control the bulbs with Bluetooth or voice under 2.4Ghz WiFi, no hub required. Govee light bulbs can save up to 90% in energy use, and its brightness is equivalent to a 60W general bulb. Moreover, the LED lifespan of the bulb can be up to 50,000 hours. Schedule your Govee LED bulb to brighten until you wake up or dim gradually until your family comfortably falls asleep. Our dimmable LED bulb with a tunable brightness from 1%-100%, satisfies your different lighting brightness needs.

