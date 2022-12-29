HyperChiller makes iced coffee in ‘under 60 seconds’ within $0.01 of all-time low at $17.50

Amazon is offering the HyperChiller Long Lasting Beverage Chiller for $17.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s deal is within $0.01 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked, marking the second-best price on Amazon. Designed to use regular water to cool your beverages, the HyperChiller is completely dishwasher safe. Essentially, it can turn regular coffee into iced coffee that’s ready to drink “in less than 60 seconds.” It works with all coffee makers and also has the ability to chill tea, juice, and more. So, if your resolution is to drink cold coffee in the New Year, then this is a must. Keep reading for more.

For a more traditional brewing method, consider picking up the bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker which can be picked up for $15 on Amazon. It’s a few bucks below today’s deal and makes it easy to enjoy cold coffee in the morning. Simply put coffee grounds in the filter, fill with water, and stick in the fridge.

Automate the coffee maker turning on in the morning with a 4-pack of of smart plugs. We tracked the deal down yesterday and you’ll find that these are perfect for using voice commands or smart home automations anywhere around the house. Coming in at $22 on Amazon, the plugs are just $5.50 each, which is among the best pricing that we’ve seen all-time for similar models.

HyperChiller features:

Improved V2 product – a simple device to make perfect Iced Coffee in one minutechills hot Coffee by up to 130+ degrees in 60 seconds without dilutionother uses: chill whiskey, wine, Iced tea, etc. high volume 12. 5 oz. Capacitydishwasher safe.

