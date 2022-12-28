Add four Wi-Fi Assistant/Alexa smart plugs to your setup for $22 at Amazon

Govee’s Amazon storefront is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Assistant/Alexa Smart Plugs for $21.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal rate of $26, today’s deal comes within $2 of the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. These smart plugs are perfect to place around your home to add voice control or automations. With four plugs included here, you can put one on the coffee maker, another on the Wi-Fi router, and even hook up a few lamps as well. Working with both Alexa and Assistant, there’s a lot of capability here and the Govee app itself also adds extra functions too. The plugs are rated for up to 1,100W and 10A of current, so do keep that in mind. Head below for more.

You could instead pick up this smart plug to save some cash. Sure, it’s not as great of an overall value at $8 for a single plug. But, if you don’t need four smart plugs, then today’s deal is overkill anyway. Plus, this lower-cost smart plug still ties into both Alexa and Assistant as well as offers scheduling so you’re not missing out on any features here even though it comes in at a more affordable price.

Don’t forget about the deal we just tracked down on the meross HomeKit LED smart bulb which outputs 810 lumens of light. It’s on sale for a low of $11 right now, coming in at 21% below its normal going rate. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to upgrade your setup.

Govee Wi-Fi Smart Plug features:

Smart Voice Control: WiFi Plugs Work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control the smart home devices using simple voice commands. Free hands by using smart plugs and enjoy the funny interactive process. Note: Don’t support 5G WiFi. Scheduling & Group Controller: Create customized schedules to power your electronic appliances on/off automatically for helping save energy and money. And with a single tough of one button, you can manage multiple smart plugs simultaneously. Anywhere Anytime Control: With the Govee Home App, you can manage your smart plug from anywhere with stable 2.4GHz WiFi, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation and control wifi plug for free whenever you want.

