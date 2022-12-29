MOMAX’s Aluminum Dual 7.5W MagSafe Charging Station falls 61% to new low of $16

MOMAX Dual Charging Station

The official MOMAX storefront on Amazon is now offering its Aluminum Dual 7.5W Charging Station for $15.74 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon and use code AG7MVMTW at checkout for this deal. Normally going for $40, this 61% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this station. Here you will get a charging dock with a stand to support MagSafe-enabled iPhones and a flat charger on the base for your AirPods or other Qi-charged devices. This station is also covered in woven-textured leather for the perfect feel while not scuffing your phone up. The included USB-C cable will connect to the power adapter which will need to be purchased separately and support at least 20W of power output. When you have your iPhone on the MagSafe stand you will be able to view content either vertically or horizontally so you can talk with friends on FaceTime or play games. Head below for more.

As no power adapter is included with the MOMAX Charging Station above, why not use some of your savings to grab this 20W USB-C PD Charger Block for $9.50 after clipping the on-page coupon? This power adapter has a single USB-C output that can deliver 20W of power to whatever is connected, be it the charging station above or various other phones with support for fast charging. It features various overload, over-current, over-voltage, and other protections to keep you and your connected devices safe while charging. Power Delivery is also supported so you can charge devices that use that protocol.

After checking out this deal on MOMAX’s charging station be sure to stick around and head over to our smartphone accessory deals roundup with offers starting from $17. Leading the way over there is the ESR HaloLock Kickstand 10,000mAh 7.5W MagSafe Battery Pack marked down to $42, the best price we’ve seen. This battery is perfect for your upcoming winter travels. It packs a 10,000mAh capacity and delivers 7.5W of MagSafe charging to your iPhone, including the latest 14-series. There’s also a built-in kickstand so you can use the battery to prop up your smartphone while watching content or taking a FaceTime call.

MOMAX Aluminum Dual 7.5W Charging Station features:

It provides the convenience of dual charging your iPhone 13 and 12 series, small devices e.g Airpods and other Qi-enabled devices without having to plug in a cable. Just place your devices on the charger and the steady charge begins on contact. MagSafe Case compatible and the magnetic charger part can serve as a stand to view in portrait & landscape mode.

