Smartphone Accessories: ESR Kickstand 10,000mAh 7.5W MagSafe Battery $42, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HaloLock Kickstand 10,000mAh 7.5W MagSafe Battery Pack for $42.07 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon for Prime members only. Down from $55, today’s deal comes in at $6 below our last mention from October to mark the best price that we’ve seen all-time. This battery is perfect for your upcoming winter travels. It packs a 10,000mAh capacity and delivers 7.5W of MagSafe charging to your iPhone, including the latest 14-series. There’s also a built-in kickstand so you can use the battery to prop up your smartphone while watching content or taking a FaceTime call. It also packs a USB-C port capable of outputting up to 20W of power, making it an even more versatile portable battery ready to charge nearly anything you plug it into.

Built-in magnets align your phone with the power bank to automatically enable MagSafe-style charging as soon you attach the power bank, for a faster, more convenient way to wirelessly charge. Adjustable built-in kickstand transforms your power bank into a stand for browsing or FaceTiming on the go. Conveniently located side USB-C port and pass-through charging let you simultaneously charge your phone and the power bank, so your phone stays charged up when you’re FaceTiming. Large 10,000mAh battery capacity lets you charge your iPhone 14 1.7 times; choose from 7.5W wireless charging or 20W wired charging, for fast charging that won’t slow you down

