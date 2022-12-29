Tested: The truly supple, tumbled leather Mous MagSafe wallet hits above its pay grade

Today we are taking a closer look at the Mous MagSafe Wallet. Mous is probably best known for its protective iPhone cases that don’t really give off that heavy-duty look and feel, but rather something of a more refined look in many cases that fall into the casual or even dressy category. While its MagSafe Card Wallet isn’t overly robust or rugged, it certainly caught our eye with its supple, tumbled leather build and slightly more unique design than many of the vertical-oriented options out there. But is it the right choice for you? Head below to find out in our hands-on review of the Mous MagSafe Card Wallet as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

Mous MagSafe wallet review

Mous describes its MagSafe wallet as providing a secure magnetic connection to iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series handsets. It is on the thinner side when it comes to wallets like this – you almost certainly won’t be able to stuff more than two cards in there, and you better hope your cards are on the thinner side at that.

It features a, thus far, entirely reliable N45 magnet array and is made of one of the softest and nicest-feeling leathers I have experienced yet in the category. A not quite as soft – but arguably more durable – fabric lines the inside of the card slots while Mous has outfitted the backside with an array of silicone dots (166 of them to be exact) in order to keep it aligned and in place on the back of your device.

Because our Card Wallet features magnetic shielding, you don’t need to worry about the magnets deactivating or interfering with the magnetic strip in your cards

The Mous MagSafe wallet comes in a single black colorway and sells for $30 (at the time of writing) via the brand’s official Amazon storefront – it will run you an additional $5 direct. Both options ship with a nice “limited lifetime warranty” as well, which is a nice touch considering the MagSafe treatment will likely make its way into future iPhone generations for presumably years to come.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Securely and reliably connects with MagSafe compatible cases and phones

Slim, sleek design that doesn’t add any unnecessary bulk to your phone

Made with real leather for a timeless, refined aesthetic

9to5Toys’ Take

In many ways the Mous magnetic MagSafe wallet is just another notable option for folks looking to strap a couple of their most used cards to the back of their most used piece of EDC. In other ways, it stands out from some of the pleather, PU models with a genuine leather treatment that delivers a supple, tumbled, and texturized leather treatment that’s about as soft as it is the real thing.

It also stands apart from many of the options we have featured and reviewed around here with side-entry slots that deliver a slightly unique look and feel to the MagSafe wallet category. You slide your cards in from the side as opposed to the vertical orientation we have seen plenty of times from several of the other big brands in the iPhone 14 accessories space, including the official Apple MagSafe wallet. While you’re not going to get the Find My tech here, it also comes in at a lower price point for folks just looking for a classy solution to magnetic card storage on-the-go.

The subtle branding folks familiar with my iPhone case reviews will have heard about time and time again is in place here – an extremely basic and non-intrusive Mous “M” logo adorns the lower corner of the wallet with nothing else to get in the way of the overall clean leather design.

When it comes down to it, with many MagSafe wallets it’s really just a mater of look and feel preferences. Many of the magnetic connections are equally as reliable – you still need to be careful it doesn’t accidentally get pulled off – but some just don’t look as nice as others. The Mous MagSafe wallet really stands out in this regard. Hopefully the imagery in this review gets this point across, but it is a truly refined and, frankly, gorgeous leather treatment – it is easily one of the nicest options I have held in my hands from that perspective, and certainly worth consideration for folks looking for a casual MagSafe wallet that looks more expensive than it is. It isn’t the best option for those that require an overly rugged solution, but there’s just something about the textured leather here that makes it feel more high-end and truly real in your hand, as opposed to many of the stiff flat genuine leather treatments out there.

